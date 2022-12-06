Three Tennessee College Football Teams will be Playing in Bowl Games This Year

The college football regular season has come to a close and three local football programs will have one last chance to put a win on their record.

The Volunteers will be playing against Clemson in the Orange Bowl. This will be a matchup of the #6 and #7 ranked teams in the country. These two teams have not played since 2004 in the Peach Bowl where the Tigers came out on top. Tennessee does hold the advantage all time with 11 wins over Clemson as opposed to their 6. Friday, December 30th at 7 PM is when this game will begin. You can watch it on ESPN.

MTSU has now made a bowl game two years in a row after their victory in the 2021 season at the Bahamas Bowl. This year they finished (7-5) and have earned a spot in the Hawaii Bowl against San Diego State (7-5). This will be the first time in their program’s history that these teams will face off. Kick-off is scheduled on December 24th at 7 PM CT on ESPN.

Memphis will take on Utah State in the First Responders Bowl in Dallas on Tuesday, December 27th at 2:15 PM on ESPN. The Tigers finished 8th place in the American Conference but managed a (6-6) record. The last time these two teams played was in 1977 when Memphis won by a score of 31-26.