Belmont’s Joe Ruzicka Selected by Detroit Tigers in MLB Entry Draft

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – – Belmont University baseball pitcher Joe Ruzicka (rue-ZISS-kuh) was selected by the Detroit Tigers in the 16th round of the 2025 Major League Baseball Entry Draft.

Ruzicka was selected number 489 overall and is the 44th Belmont MLB Entry Draft selection in program history.

The Webster Groves, Missouri native was one of the great stories in college baseball this past season. The right-handed pitcher emerged as a force on the mound, leading the Missouri Valley Conference in earned run average, opposing batting average, and hits allowed per nine innings – which he ranked 20th nationally.

Ruzicka was named MVC Pitcher of the Year and First Team All-MVC, posting a 6-4 record in 15 starts.

Source: Belmont

