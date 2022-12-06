Photo of the Day: December 6, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Gray’s on Main in downtown Franklin is decorated for the holidays. The former drugstore now turned restaurant. A stand out on the menu is the pimento cheese balls, a homage to its former occupant, the drugstore that served pimento cheese sandwiches. Don’t the miss the live music upstairs on Thursday- Saturday.

Gray’s on Main is located at 332 Main Street, Franklin.

