Thompson’s Station to Host Free Community Event ‘Holiday at the Station’

The Thompson’s Station Community Association is hosting a free community event – “Holiday at the Station” – on December 1 at Sarah Benson Park.

The event will feature photos with Santa, kids activities & crafts, music & performances, food trucks and a Christmas tree lighting. The event ends with cookies and milk with Mrs. Claus.

Sarah Benson Park is located at 1513 Thompson Station Rd West in Thompson’s Station.

Parking will be at the Thompson’s Station Church. Please bring a blanket or chair for seating.

