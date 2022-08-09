There’s a New Place to Grab Tacos in Columbia

There’s now another place to add to your taco Tuesday list.

Asylum Tacos & Cantina just opened at 101 North James Campbell Boulevard in Columbia.

Owned by Chef Chanel Rene, they offer street tacos and artisan tacos with an international flair. Their first day of service was over the weekend with a menu of nine tacos but plan to roll an offering of 20 tacos in the future. The restaurant is in the process of acquiring a liquor license and will serve alcoholic beverages once the license is obtained.

Chef Rene has worked as a personal chef, but eventually got into real estate, her other outpost in The Factory at Columbia is The Loco Lemon, a gourmet lemonade store.

Soft opening hours for Asylum Tacos is Tuesday- Thursday, 11 am – 6 pm, and Friday – Saturday 11 am – 7 pm.

For the latest updates, visit Asylum Tacos & Cantina on Facebook.