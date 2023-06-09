The Most Drinkable Summer Wines for Any Occasion

As temperatures change, so might your taste in wine. It’s now patio season, and with the right beverage, you can beat the heat and enjoy your meal. Turn to refreshing wines that pair well with your top meal choices by watching for these wine qualities and styles to savor every occasion, from a backyard BBQ to the Fourth of July.

Summer Wine Characteristics

If you’re a red wine drinker, don’t worry, you aren’t about to learn that you suddenly have to only enjoy white wine for the next several months. Instead, look for a wine that has 12 percent alcohol by volume or lower.

Moderate alcohol levels will provide a more refreshing experience. These wines also generally come from grapes grown in cooler climates, which offer a higher acidity.

Plus, the lower ABV is good for long summer days where you just sip and relax for hours without worrying as much about the alcohol affecting you, though, of course, you should still drink responsibly.

When choosing a red, avoid wines with higher tannins, as you won’t find these nearly as refreshing. Tannins provide bitterness that simply won’t be as refreshing during the warmer months. Opt for a chillable red wine with low tannins and high acid for a more enjoyable drinking experience.

5 Most Drinkable Summer Wines

There truly is something for every type of wine drinker on this summer wine list. Here’s a look at the most popular wines for summertime.

1. Sauvignon Blanc

This wine is highly acidic and offers a fruit bowl-tasting experience. You’ll be savoring many incredible flavors that will speak to summertime and won’t get weighed down by the wine’s alcohol content.

While acidic, the wine also offers that crisp, light, enjoyable beverage everyone loves in the summer. Its flavors are soft, and most wineries blend tastes of lime, mango and herbs in their sauvignon blanc, making it perfect for a hot and humid summer evening.

Finding this wine is also incredibly easy as it is a more popular wine type.

2. Pinot Grigio

While you can certainly drink pinot grigio year-round, once you drink a well-chilled glass on a patio, you’ll likely think of it differently. As you sip, enjoy notes of guava, mango and pineapple as you’re transported to a tropical island.

Thanks to its acidity, it pairs well with vinegary foods. Enjoy it with salads, chicken and seafood platters. It goes best with light and airy foods instead of those in heavy sauces.

3. Rosé

There are many varieties of rosé options available. But they all have one thing in common; they are crisp, acidic and light-bodied for a drinkable wine even as temperatures rise. Sometimes rosé gets a bad rap for being more like grape juice than wine, but you can find rosé options with a much fuller body than those that taste like they could double as a juice box.

It’s an especially great wine to pair with shellfish or red meats when your favorite red wine feels a bit too heavy. If given a chance, rosé can surprise you with its versatility and refreshing qualities.

4. Frappato

Some people misidentify Frappato as a type of rosé. And while it is lighter than traditional red wine, it is still classified as a red wine. It’s perfect for summer.

As you sip, you’ll taste sweet red berries alongside spices like white pepper and clove. The wine is not very dry and features low tannins for an ideal summer wine offering. It is medium acidity and falls perfectly in the target range of ABV. Often served slightly chilled, the wine will go down well with oysters or tomato-based foods.

5. Pinot Noir

If you’re searching for the ideal summer red wine that won’t leave you sleeping on your poolside chaise lounge or sluggish by the time the fireworks shoot off on the Fourth of July, pinot noir is for you.

These wines are mostly made from grapes grown in New Zealand, Oregon and California. They offer a complex juiciness that is still light and enjoyable. The mouthfeel is much better for easygoing settings and will satisfy red wine drinkers looking for something lighter and more refreshing in the summer.

Expert Advice on the Perfect Summer Wine

If you’re struggling to know what you enjoy during summer, JJ’s Wine Bar in Franklin, Tennessee, is the place to visit. You’ll find 28 wine options and can select from a taste (1 oz), half-serving (5 oz) or full-serving (8 oz). Come try a variety of summer wines and relax with the fresh, healthy menu available. You’re certain to find your new favorite drink, whether that’s a new wine, beer, bourbon or mixed beverages. Visit the wine bar at 206 E. Main St., Franklin, TN 37064.