$310,000 Daily Tennessee jackpot Winner in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD/SPARTA – Tennessee Lottery drawings created thousands of winners last night, June 7, including two lucky folks who won $310,000 and $50,000 each from two different drawing-style games.

The first player matched all five numbers in the Daily Tennessee Jackpot drawing to win the jackpot of $310,000. The ticket purchase was made at Sudden Service, 2813 Memorial Blvd. in Springfield.

The second winner won $50,000 by matching four numbers plus the Powerball in the Powerball drawing. That lucky ticket was purchased at Walmart Supercenter, 202 Sam Walton Drive in Sparta.

About the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation

The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation operates entirely from the revenue it generates through the sale of its products. Since January 20, 2004, the Lottery has raised more than $6.8 billion to fund designated education programs, including college grants, scholarships, Drive to 55 initiatives and after-school programs. In addition to the educational beneficiaries, players have won more than $18.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers have earned more than $1.8 billion in commissions.

For additional information, visit tnlottery.com and follow the TEL on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram.