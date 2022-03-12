The Iconic Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Downtown Nashville Announces Closure

Longtime Opry member, Ernest Tubb first opened Ernest Tubb Record Shop back in 1947 in Nashville. Now the iconic shop, located at 417 Broadway, will close. The record shop is expected to close in the spring.

In a social media post, Ernest Tubb Record Shop shared, “It’s with great sadness that we share the news that the Ernest Tubb Record Shop — building and business — will be sold. Our goal has always been to protect, promote and preserve the great history of the record shop and building. That desire remains as strong today as ever. However, due to changes in circumstances out of our control, it’s now clear the best way forward is to sell the business and the real estate.”

The store first opened on Commerce Street but opened on Broadway in 1951.

“We are heartbroken that the store, which has existed in its current location in the heart of lower Broadway since 1951, will close this Spring. Preserving the history and tradition of country music remains at the forefront of everything we do. We remain committed to preservation work and look forward to new projects that will allow us to continue to protect and nurture the invaluable history and tradition of country music.”

There’s no official word on the record store’s last day of business.