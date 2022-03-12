WCS Occupational Diploma Students Learn About Music Industry

Occupational diploma students from Independence and Ravenwood high schools got a taste of the music industry during a visit to Sputnik Sound Recording Studio March 1.

The district’s Occupational Diploma classes are focused on teaching State standards that equip students with the knowledge, skills and experience needed to be employed after high school. Each year, the classes are given four trips to explore various careers in the community, and their latest venture took them to a music studio.

“We have several students at both RHS and IHS who are interested in a career in the music industry,” said RHS Occupational Diploma teacher Dawn Edens. “The owner of Sputnik Sound is a personal friend of mine and graciously agreed to visit with our students, answer questions and give us a tour of his studio in Berry Hill.”

While at the studio, students learned how a song is recorded and produced. The visit also encouraged several students to look into opportunities in the music industry.

“I am pretty sure we heard ‘this is so cool’ about a hundred times that day,” said Edens. “We have researched various careers in our classroom but being able to interview a Grammy-winning producer in his studio made this even more invaluable.”

