The Covenant School to Relocate to New Campus

The Covenant School is preparing to relocate, as its lease with Covenant Presbyterian Church is set to expire after the 2026–2027 school year, WSMV reports.

A new property in West Nashville has been identified for the school’s next chapter. According to a parent, the school’s Building Vision Committee has now placed seven lots under contract along Highway 70, between Brook Hollow Road and Vossland Drive. The 14-acre property, which is already zoned for school use, sits less than three miles from Covenant’s current location, adds WSMV.

To fund the transition, Covenant has launched an $85 million capital campaign titled “This is the Day.” The campaign website states “The Covenant School is in a short-term lease at our current campus—an arrangement that allowed us to return to our beloved campus, but one that is only temporary – we must relocate to a new campus after the 2026-2027 school year. We are thrilled to have found the “where,” and we find ourselves in a unique season of excitement, and urgency.”

A source tells WSMV that the funds include $72 million for construction and $8.3 million for the land. The school hopes to break ground by spring 2026 but must raise $14 million before construction can begin.

Key goals of the new campus include creating child-focused learning environments, designing spaces that foster community, prioritizing school safety, promoting outdoor play, supporting the school’s long-term future, and growing performing arts opportunities.

The move follows the 2023 tragedy at The Covenant School , after which the church provided the school a temporary three-year lease to remain on campus.

The school’s leadership says the new site will help build a lasting home where students are supported and prepared for lives of purpose.

