Hattie B’s Debuts First New Menu Item in 9 Years with The Southern Salad

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken, a locally based, family-owned and operated fast-casual eatery, is launching The Southern Salad, a new permanent menu entree available at all area locations. This entree offers a fresh, new way to enjoy its fiery fowl.

Hattie B’s salad is the first major addition to its menu since the restaurant introduced a chicken sandwich nine years ago. The Southern Salad provides a healthier option and allows for a different kind of Hattie B’s experience.

“We wanted to make one salad that will appeal to the most people and knock it out of the park,” Hattie B’s Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Brian Morris said.

“The Southern Salad can be fully indulgent, hypercravable and filling, or light, refreshing and delicious, all depending on the way you customize it and the dressing you choose. Our salad can be the best salad you’ve ever had, or the best guilt-free hot chicken you’ve ever had,” Morris added.

The Southern Salad features half-inch-cut chicken tender bites in every Hattie B’s heat level, fried or grilled. Guests can also choose their preferred spice level, dipped or dry heat, or no heat all all by opting for Southern style or a new nonspicy option, Sweet & Smoky dry rub.

“We’re thrilled to add Sweet & Smoky to the lineup. It’s a standout on our grilled chicken and an incredible option for the new salad,” Morris said.

Chef Brian notes dry heat, an option for any of Hattie B’s heat levels from mild to Shut the Cluck Up!, is the perfect pairing for grilled chicken. “Just like our dip sauce elevates perfect Southern fried chicken, dry heat elevates our Southern grilled chicken while letting those juicy, tender bites truly shine,” he said.

The salad’s mixed greens base includes spring mix, romaine, green leaf lettuce, ribbon-cut carrots and red cabbage and is customizable with options including crispy hardwood smoked-bacon and Tillamook Farmstyle sharp cheddar.

With a nod to Hattie B’s meat-and-three restaurant roots, the salad can also be topped with a sweet corn succotash featuring corn, black-eyed peas, bell pepper and thyme before being finished with a generous amount of toasted cornbread croutons.

Dressings options include: ranch, honey mustard, blue cheese, creamy poppy seed, and roasted garlic vinaigrette.

Hattie B’s Southern Salad is priced at $12.50 and is available at all of its locations except Nashville International Airport and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email