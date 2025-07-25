The Big Backpack Giveaway Takes Place this Weekend

The start of the school year is just around the corner, and one big task before the

first day is loading up on school supplies. The Big Backpack Giveaway, an event dedicated to providing students with essential supplies needed in the classroom, will take place on Saturday, July 26th at the Williamson County Administrative Complex from 9 AM to 12 noon. Backpacks and school supplies are FREE.

This year’s event will be a drive-through format to ensure the safety and convenience of all

participants. “This event is all about helping our community’s students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed academically,” said Cathy Montgomery, County Director at the Williamson County Health Department. “We want to ensure that every child has the necessary supplies to feel confident and prepared.”

The event is made possible each year by dedicated volunteers, churches, local businesses,

individuals, and the collective efforts of the Williamson community. For more information about The Big Backpack Giveaway, please visit www.thebigbackpackgiveaway.com, email

[email protected], or visit on Facebook and Instagram at

@TheBigBackpackGiveaway.

Here’s what to know before you go:

• Date and Time: Saturday, July 26th, 2024, from 9 AM to 12 noon

• Location: Williamson County Administrative Complex, 1320 W. Main Street, Franklin

• Cost: FREE and open to the public

• What to Expect: Drive-through distribution of backpacks & school supplies for students

• Who is Eligible: Supplies for students in Pre-K to 12th grade

