Harpeth Hotel Courtyard to Host Wine Pairing and Pizza Demo Events in August

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is utilizing its courtyard for a couple of upcoming events in August.

The first event is a wine pairing event, followed by a pizza and spritz demonstration. Find the details and ticket information for each event below.

Wine Pairing Dinner at The Harpeth featuring Andrew Brewer

Sunday, August 24th, 2025, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

Event Details: Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated multi-course tasting menu prepared by Chef Thomas paired with a selection of wines from Andrew Brewer from Lessons from the Vine.

Ticket Link for details: Buy tickets – Wine Pairing Dinner at The Harpeth – featuring Andrew Brewer – 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails

Price: $135 + taxes

Pizza and Spritz Demo – An Evening in The Courtyard at The Harpeth

Sunday, August 31st, 2025, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Event Details: Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated pizza tasting menu prepared by Chef Thomas while learning about the art of pizza making and spritz cocktails, all while dining in The Courtyard.

Ticket Link for details: Buy tickets – Pizza and Spritz Demo – an Evening in The Courtyard at The Harpeth – The Harpeth Hotel

Price: $75 + taxes

