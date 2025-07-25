Harpeth Hotel Courtyard to Host Wine Pairing and Pizza Demo Events in August

The Harpeth Hotel in downtown Franklin is utilizing its courtyard for a couple of upcoming events in August.
The first event is a wine pairing event, followed by a pizza and spritz demonstration. Find the details and ticket information for each event below.
Wine Pairing Dinner at The Harpeth featuring Andrew Brewer
Sunday, August 24th, 2025, 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM
Event Details: Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated multi-course tasting menu prepared by Chef Thomas paired with a selection of wines from Andrew Brewer from Lessons from the Vine.
Ticket Link for details: Buy tickets – Wine Pairing Dinner at The Harpeth – featuring Andrew Brewer – 1799 Kitchen & Cocktails
Price: $135 + taxes
Pizza and Spritz Demo – An Evening in The Courtyard at The Harpeth
Sunday, August 31st, 2025, 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM
Event Details: Guests will enjoy a thoughtfully curated pizza tasting menu prepared by Chef Thomas while learning about the art of pizza making and spritz cocktails, all while dining in The Courtyard.
Ticket Link for details: Buy tickets – Pizza and Spritz Demo – an Evening in The Courtyard at The Harpeth – The Harpeth Hotel
Price: $75 + taxes
Please join our FREE Newsletter