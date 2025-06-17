Tecovas Sets Open Date for Franklin Store

Franklin’s historic downtown square is set to welcome boot brand Tecovas.

The new storefront will open at 306 Public Square in the Old Bank Building, a ca. 1901 5,000-square-foot space.

The Tecovas website announced the grand opening weekend, which will take place from Friday, June 27th, to Sunday, June 29th.

Stating, “Howdy, Franklin! We’re champing at the bit to welcome you into our new Tecovas store at Public Square. We’re kicking things into high gear with a Grand Opening Party, Friday, June 27 through Sunday, June 29.”

Live music will be played for the opening, starting with Daniel Bowden on Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Scott Ivey will perform on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., and Daniel will return from noon until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Shoppers can receive free coffee from Onyx & Alabaster from 10 am to 2 pm on Friday and again on Saturday and Sunday from noon to 4 pm.

In addition, the first 50 shoppers each day of the weekend will receive a free swag bag.

This will be Tecovas’s third storefront to open in the Nashville area. You can also find a Tecovas storefront at 5th and Broadway and The Mall at Green Hills.

