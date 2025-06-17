OBITUARY: Richard Dean Cole

Richard Dean Cole, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and steadfast community leader, passed away peacefully, leaving behind a legacy that will be cherished by all who knew him. Born on February 4, 1956, to Dean and Bernice Cole in Auburn, Nebraska, Richard dedicated his life to serving others and fostering youth leadership in his community.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Becky Cole, and his children: Amanda (and Mark) Whitman, Bill (and Jennifer) Cole, Beth (and Ron) Wilson, Sarah Cole, and Tyler (and Ashley) Raines. He is also survived by his siblings, Susan Nash, Larry (and Patsy) Cole, and Betty Huckaby, along with 16 cherished grandchildren, each of whom he adored deeply.

A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, Richard served his country honorably before dedicating 25 years to the Franklin Police Department and an additional 10 years with the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department. Richard’s influence extended far beyond law enforcement. For 15 years, he served as a School Resource Officer (SRO), where he was a guiding light for countless students. His dedication to youth leadership continued until present day which included; Scoutmaster for Troop 16 for 26 years, Explorer Post Leader, various Middle Tennessee BSA committees, and Middle Tennessee BSA Outdoor Ethics Advocate. His commitment to public service earned him the esteemed Silver Beaver Award in 2020, recognizing his outstanding contributions to youth leadership. He also served as the leader of the Franklin DARE program until its closure.

As Deacon Chair at Oak Valley Baptist Church, Richard was a guiding figure in the lives of many, providing support and guidance to all who crossed his path. Known for his unwavering leadership, Richard was often described as a “fixed point” in the lives of those he interacted with. His ability to connect with others and inspire them to reach their potential was a hallmark of his character.

Richard Dean Cole will be deeply missed by his family, friends, church, and the community he served with such devotion. His legacy of leadership, kindness, and commitment to youth will continue to resonate in the hearts of all who knew him.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held Thursday, June 19 at Oak Valley Baptist Church in Franklin, TN where family and friends will gather to honor the remarkable man he was. Visitation is at 9:00AM, Funeral is at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Oak Valley Baptist Church youth program.