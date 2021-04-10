Target’s Car Seat Trade-In is Back

Target’s annual car seat trade-in event is happening now until April 17. Target first introduced the program in April 2016.

Since the program launched, Target has recycled more than 1,100,000 car seats, or more than 17 million pounds of plastic and counting.

Here’s how it works.

Guests who trade in their old car seats will receive a 20% off coupon toward a new car seat, car seat base, travel system, stroller or select baby home gear. Select baby home gear includes playards, high chairs, swings, rockers and bouncers.

Guests must be enrolled in Target Circle to participate in the trade-in and receive a coupon. Scan sheets will be placed on the drop-off boxes for guests to scan from their mobile device into their Circle. Trading in two car seats? You can redeem this offer twice.

Coupons can be applied to both in-store and online purchases and are eligible through May 1, 2021.

During the trade-in event Target will accept and recycle all types of car seats, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases, harness or booster car seats and car seats that are expired or damaged. Materials from the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management.