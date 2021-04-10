Photo of the Day: April 10, 2021

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Today’s photo is of the new ice cream flavor created by Dolly Parton and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. It’s called Strawberry Pretzel Pie and is described as layers of salty pretzel streusel, and tangy, subtly sweet ice cream and lipstick red strawberry sauce. This limited-edition flavor was released in stores and online on April 8.

Jeni’s website crashed on Thursday due to so many people attempting to order the flavor online. Jeni’s writes on its Facebook Page that their site had 50 times more users than it sees on average. If you weren’t able to pick up or order Strawberry Pretzel Pie this week, Jeni’s says it will be back online soon. They will give 48-hour notice via email and social media before they release the flavor for purchase online again. Follow Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams on Facebook.

There are three local Jeni’s locations: 211 Franklin Road, Brentwood; 4201 Aspen Grove, Franklin; 230 Franklin Road, Franklin inside The Factory.

