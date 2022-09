Franklin Police want to identify this guy. He’s wanted for stealing four Yeti brand coolers from Academy Sports. You can see him in this video stacking the coolers by an emergency exit before running out of the store with them. There is a cash reward if you know who he is.

Recognize him? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

2022003058 from Franklin Police Public Affairs on Vimeo.

MORE CRIME NEWS