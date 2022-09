Franklin Police are hoping someone might recognize the suspects in this video. They loaded shopping carts with booze and then walked out of the Westhaven Kroger without paying. The loss was more than $1,000. Police have identified the suspect with the tattoos, but are hoping someone might recognize the two remaining suspects.

Recognize them? Call Crime Stoppers: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip

