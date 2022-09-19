Alma McLemore to Receive the 30th Annual Sage Award

African American Heritage Society of Williamson County CEO Alma McLemore will receive the 30th annual Sage Award on Oct. 3, presented by AgeWell Middle Tennessee, the area’s trusted resource and catalyst for solutions for older adults and family caregivers.

The Sage Awards are presented annually, honoring lifelong leaders who improve our communities, and organizations that significantly impact the lives of older adults across the region. The awards will be presented on Monday, Oct. 3 during the Sage Awards Ceremony & Fundraiser at the Franklin Marriott Cool Springs, 700 Cool Springs Blvd., in Franklin. Sage Award information and tickets are available on the AgeWell website.

McLemore is a native of Williamson County and is the president and executive director of the African American Heritage Society of Williamson County. For over two decades, she served on the Franklin Municipal Planning commission. She is a graduate of Franklin Citizens Police Academy and Leadership Franklin. She is a member of the Franklin Housing Commission, Battle of Franklin Trust and the Williamson County Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The Williamson County resident stated that she “ages well” by putting God first in her life and loving others.

“I have to love myself and be happy with who I am before I can share that God-given love with others.By being happy and being in healthy relationships and being with happy and positive people helps me with aging,” McLemore said.

Additional 2022 recipients include Dr. David and Lynn Palmer Barton, co-founders of Alive, the first hospice in the Southeast, former Robertson County Mayor Howard Bradley, community volunteer and former Tennessee Assistant Commissioner of Human Resources Mercedes Lytle, community volunteer and retired Volunteer State Community College educator Vanita Lytle-Sherrill, McLemore and Davidson County community volunteer Novella Page.

AgeWell is also honoring the Senior Citizens Awareness Network (SCAN) of Wilson and Rutherford Counties, developed by the Wilson and Rutherford County Sheriff’s Offices, to take a proactive approach to address the needs of older adults in their counties.

The Sage Awards, presented annually since 1992, serves as AgeWell’s signature event and fundraiser. All funds raised directly support the organization’s mission to champion informed and positive aging and serve as the area’s catalyst for collaborative solutions.

“We are proud to recognize these outstanding leaders in Middle Tennessee, who are impacting their communities through their individual efforts and are living proof of positive aging. We look forward to honoring them in October. Their individual accomplishments and their steadfast service exemplify what it means to age well,” said Grace Smith, AgeWell Middle Tennessee’s executive director.