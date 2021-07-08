Summertime Skincare Advice

Brought to you by A Moments Peace Salon and Day Spa

Summertime is a time to let loose, have fun and enjoy some outdoor time as the weather warms. We often are so busy making our big plans that we forget that summertime also brings a host of possible issues for our skin. The reality is, summer brings the risk of things like sweat, sunburns and premature aging – all of which can really damage our skin. Our skincare routine needs to transition with the seasons as the weather does. This ensures we are caring for our body’s most visible organ: our epidermis.

So what do we need to do to transition from a winter skincare routine to a summer skincare routine? Here are some helpful pieces of advice to get your summer skincare routine commenced.

Take it Easy

The warmer the temperature, the less layers you wear – why should your skin be any different? Between the higher heat and humidity levels, you can swap out your heavy serums and creams for lightweight ones. Think gentle foams instead of creams and oils.

Protection from the Sun

Truth be told, we need sun protection all year; however, it is crucial in the summer months. UVB rays are present, although weaker, during the winter months but intensify during the summer. UVA rays (these are the skin aging rays) are present and consistent all year. Wearing an SPF 30-50 is the best choice to protect your skin and to prevent it from aging as quickly. This needs to not only be a daily habit but a multiple times a day habit. SPF usually only lasts a few hours so carrying an on-the-go bottle in your favorite bag to reapply anywhere might not be the worst of ideas.

Don’t Forget to Moisturize

This may sound counterintuitive – especially in climates with higher humidity. Even when your skin feels oily, you should always follow-up a cleansing with a moisturizer. Moisturizers help to restore the stratum corneum. The stratum corneum is the outermost layer of skin that protects from damaging pollutants and chemicals.This helps to prevent irritation and dryness.

Exfoliate

Exfoliation is an important step in any skincare routine, especially if you’re more prone to oily skin. We must be careful though to not over-exfoliate. You do not need to exfoliate daily but a couple times a week will help improve the overall health of your skin. It helps to open up blocked pores and removes oil that results in acne.

Hydrate! Hydrate! Hydrate!

Hydration is key to our overall health so it should come as no surprise that it is a big factor in our skin’s health too. Hydration is important for our skin year round but even more so during these warm summer months. As the saying goes: 8 cups of water a day should be your goal.

MedSpa Services

Consider adding a MedSpa service to your skincare routine. MedSpas offer a variety of services that can be customized to your skin and what it needs. From Hydrafacials to Chemical Peels, there is a service your summer skincare routine can benefit from. It is best to meet with a professional to discuss your skincare concerns, questions and goals to receive a custom treatment suggestion.