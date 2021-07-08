OBITUARY: George Guy “Buddy” Hunt

George Guy “Buddy” Hunt – Age 83 of Brentwood, TN. July 3, 2021.
Preceded in death by parents, George and Marie Hunt; and sister, Shirley Osbourn. Survived by wife of 41 years, Gloria Jean Hunt; children, Michael (Karen) Hunt, Mitchell (Suzanne) Hunt, Marty (Maria) Hunt and Alex Weir; stepson, Johnny Rich; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, June Vaughn and Nina Gunter; brother, Paul (Sue) Hunt and brother-in-law, Joseph Osbourn.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Father Anthony. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.