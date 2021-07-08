OBITUARY: George Guy “Buddy” Hunt

George Guy “Buddy” Hunt – Age 83 of Brentwood, TN. July 3, 2021.

Preceded in death by parents, George and Marie Hunt; and sister, Shirley Osbourn. Survived by wife of 41 years, Gloria Jean Hunt; children, Michael (Karen) Hunt, Mitchell (Suzanne) Hunt, Marty (Maria) Hunt and Alex Weir; stepson, Johnny Rich; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, June Vaughn and Nina Gunter; brother, Paul (Sue) Hunt and brother-in-law, Joseph Osbourn.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, July 8, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Father Anthony. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Visitation will be Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.