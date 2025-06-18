Student-Athletes Celebrated at 11th Annual WILLCO Awards

WCS student-athletes were the stars of the show at the 11th Annual WILLCO Awards on June 10.
The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athletes, Football Player of the Year and more.
“The WILLCO Awards give us an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our top performing athletes, coaches and teams at one event,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “Without question, being one of the four finalists in any category is an honor, with winning a WILLCO serving as the icing on the cake to a great year. It’s a special night for the students and their families, and I’m just so proud of what these young men and women have accomplished. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and winners.”
In addition to the sport-specific categories, several other awards were announced during the ceremony, including the Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, the Sponsor of the Year, the Courage Award and the Female and Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year.
Congratulations to the winners and finalists listed below. The winners’ names have been bolded.
Girls Basketball
- Cecilie Brandimore, Franklin High
- Mary Elizabeth Fox, Page High
- Nyla Johnson, Nolensville High
- Ella Ryan, Brentwood High
Boys Basketball
- Christian Brown, Franklin High
- Davis Cochran, Brentwood High
- Tylan Lewis, Independence High
- Daniel Patton, Centennial High
Girls Bowling
- Reilly Everhart, Franklin High
- Ashley Johnson, Independence High
- Isabella Sears, Franklin High
- Isabella Warner, Independence High
Boys Bowling
- John Coyle, Franklin High
- Houston Fulks, Franklin High
- Matthew McCarter, Nolensville High
- Jonah Stanley, Independence High
Girls Cross Country
- Sienna Anderson, Summit High
- Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
- Lorelai Whitten, Summit High
Boys Cross Country
- Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High
- Logan Humphries, Nolensville High
- Asher Oates, Independence High
- Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High
Football, Defense
- Brenden Anes, Page High
- Eric Hazzard, Page High
- Teighan Lee, Franklin High
- Austin Mayfield, Ravenwood High
Football, Offense
- Femi Babalola, Ravenwood High
- Kani Johnson, Centennial High
- Clayton Merrill, Brentwood High
- Lucas Young, Franklin High
Football, Player of the Year
- Brenden Anes, Page High
- Eric Hazzard, Page High
- Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High
- Brewer Wilson, Franklin High
Girls Golf
- Brooke Bennett, Page High
- Gabby Diaz, Page High
- Camryn Porior, Summit High
- Annabelle Walton, Ravenwood High
Boys Golf
- Jeb Blackburn, Independence
- Jack Doyle, Brentwood High
- Will Pinson, Franklin High
- Laird Williams, Page High
Girls Soccer
- Ellie McDonough, Franklin High
- Jackie Reding, Fairview High
- Summer Riley, Summit High
- Reagan Vaughan, Page High
Volleyball
- Lauren Duncan, Brentwood High
- Kaira Knox, Nolensville High
- Eliza McKnight, Brentwood High
- Mia Poag, Nolensville High
Girls Wrestling
- Laura Gupton, Independence High
- Evey Monge, Centennial High
- Samantha O’Leary, Summit High
- Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High
Boys Wrestling
- Brayden Leach, Summit High
- Zachery Little, Summit High
- Chase Mayes, Nolensville High
- Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High
Cheer
- Hailey Hughes, Fairview High
- Skylar Elle Kryscynski, Brentwood High
- Addison McCloskey, Franklin High
- Maddie Taylor, Ravenwood High
Dance
- Maggie Beasley, Independence High
- Elodey Marshall, Summit High
- Delaney Mencke, Centennial High
- Gabe Moyer, Summit High
Baseball
- Nolan Brown, Brentwood High
- Carter Cumming, Independence High
- Evan McElvain, Nolensville High
- Brett Paciorek, Ravenwood High
Flag Football
- Annie Gibbs, Independence High
- Makayla Jordan, Fairview High
- Samantha Lee, Page High
- Carol Merville, Ravenwood High
Girls Lacrosse
- Aria Burton, Brentwood High
- Sarah Jane Johnston, Page High
- Ava Sandberg, Brentwood High
- Anna Zone, Franklin High
Boys Lacrosse
- Josh Beno, Page High
- Jon Brown, Franklin High
- Hadyn Gross, Nolensville High
- Jake Manning, Nolensville High
Boys Soccer
- Tristiano Alfano, Franklin High
- Simon Hetrick, Ravenwood High
- Aiden Pierpoint, Page High
- Hayden Smith, Independence High
Softball
- Jaycee Bilbrey, Nolensville High
- Adriana Callahan, Page High
- Audrey Cathey, Summit High
- Marina Mason, Brentwood High
Girls Tennis
- Emma Baker, Page High
- Sophia Caminiti, Summit High
- Disha Javagal, Brentwood High
- Nisha Javagal, Brentwood High
Boys Tennis
- Tyler Fossick, Franklin High
- Drew Miller, Brentwood High
- Stephen Smith, Brentwood High
- Carter Terry, Fairview High
Girls Track
- Larkin Johnson, Centennial High
- Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High
- Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Boys Track
- Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High
- Cameron High, Brentwood High
- Gavin Johnson, Centennial High
- Canon Kinder, Brentwood High
Media Student of the Year
- William Chladny, Summit High
- Garrett Peveler, Independence High
- Elliston Smith, Ravenwood High
- Jia Xing Wong, Centennial High
Outside the Lines
- Abanob Basta, Nolensville High
- Luke Campbell, Ravenwood High
- Kyla Davis, Page High
- Katie Lowe, Nolensville High
- Erin Powers, Franklin High
- David Riley, Summit High
Female Athlete of the Year
- Kaira Knox, Nolensville High
- Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High
- Ella Ryan, Brentwood High
- Claire Stegall, Nolensville High
Male Athlete of the Year
- Christian Brown, Franklin High
- Jack Doyle, Brentwood High
- Eric Hazzard, Page High
- Brayden Leach, Summit High
Female Sports Coach of the Year
- Rob Pautienus, Brentwood High Cross Country
- Ricky Rodriguez, Ravenwood High Flag Football
- Brett Young, Nolensville High Volleyball
- Kristen Young, Brentwood High Tennis
Male Sports Coach of the Year
- Pete Miller, Summit High Wrestling
- Tom Pettit, Nolensville High Lacrosse
- Charles Rathbone, Page High Football
- Chris Saunders, Brentwood High Golf
Female Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Cross Country
- Brentwood High Tennis
- Nolensville High Volleyball
- Ravenwood High Flag Football
Male Sports Team of the Year
- Brentwood High Golf
- Nolensville High Lacrosse
- Page High Football
- Summit High Wrestling
Student Athlete of the Year
- Jack Hermann, Ravenwood High
John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award
- Claire Cato, Fairview High
Multi-Sport Athletes of the Year
- Alex Osburn, Ravenwood High
- Maddie Brewer, Fairview High
Director’s Cup
- Brentwood High
Courage Award
- Brett Young, Nolensville High Volleyball
Sponsor of the Year
- Charles Pulliam, Williamson Herald
- Joe Williams, WAKM Radio
