Student-Athletes Celebrated at 11th Annual WILLCO Awards



WCS student-athletes were the stars of the show at the 11th Annual WILLCO Awards on June 10.

The WILLCO Awards is an annual event celebrating student-athletes and coaches for their achievements throughout the school year. Students are entered in more than 25 categories, including Top Female and Male Athletes, Football Player of the Year and more.

“The WILLCO Awards give us an opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of our top performing athletes, coaches and teams at one event,” said WCS Athletics Director Darrin Joines. “Without question, being one of the four finalists in any category is an honor, with winning a WILLCO serving as the icing on the cake to a great year. It’s a special night for the students and their families, and I’m just so proud of what these young men and women have accomplished. Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists and winners.”

In addition to the sport-specific categories, several other awards were announced during the ceremony, including the Student-Athlete of the Year, the John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award, the Sponsor of the Year, the Courage Award and the Female and Male Multi-Sport Athlete of the Year.

Congratulations to the winners and finalists listed below. The winners’ names have been bolded.

Girls Basketball

Cecilie Brandimore, Franklin High

Mary Elizabeth Fox, Page High

Nyla Johnson, Nolensville High

Ella Ryan, Brentwood High

Boys Basketball

Christian Brown, Franklin High

Davis Cochran, Brentwood High

Tylan Lewis, Independence High

Daniel Patton, Centennial High

Girls Bowling

Reilly Everhart, Franklin High

Ashley Johnson, Independence High

Isabella Sears, Franklin High

Isabella Warner, Independence High

Boys Bowling

John Coyle, Franklin High

Houston Fulks, Franklin High

Matthew McCarter, Nolensville High

Jonah Stanley, Independence High

Girls Cross Country

Sienna Anderson, Summit High

Lauren Banovac, Brentwood High

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Lorelai Whitten, Summit High

Boys Cross Country

Callahan Fielder, Brentwood High

Logan Humphries, Nolensville High

Asher Oates, Independence High

Kehler Vaughn, Brentwood High

Football, Defense

Brenden Anes, Page High

Eric Hazzard, Page High

Teighan Lee, Franklin High

Austin Mayfield, Ravenwood High

Football, Offense

Femi Babalola, Ravenwood High

Kani Johnson, Centennial High

Clayton Merrill, Brentwood High

Lucas Young, Franklin High

Football, Player of the Year

Brenden Anes, Page High

Eric Hazzard, Page High

Donovan Starr, Ravenwood High

Brewer Wilson, Franklin High

Girls Golf

Brooke Bennett, Page High

Gabby Diaz, Page High

Camryn Porior, Summit High

Annabelle Walton, Ravenwood High

Boys Golf

Jeb Blackburn, Independence

Jack Doyle, Brentwood High

Will Pinson, Franklin High

Laird Williams, Page High

Girls Soccer

Ellie McDonough, Franklin High

Jackie Reding, Fairview High

Summer Riley, Summit High

Reagan Vaughan, Page High

Volleyball

Lauren Duncan, Brentwood High

Kaira Knox, Nolensville High

Eliza McKnight, Brentwood High

Mia Poag, Nolensville High

Girls Wrestling

Laura Gupton, Independence High

Evey Monge, Centennial High

Samantha O’Leary, Summit High

Emery Wilson, Ravenwood High

Boys Wrestling

Brayden Leach, Summit High

Zachery Little, Summit High

Chase Mayes, Nolensville High

Brodie Melzoni, Nolensville High

Cheer

Hailey Hughes, Fairview High

Skylar Elle Kryscynski, Brentwood High

Addison McCloskey, Franklin High

Maddie Taylor, Ravenwood High

Dance

Maggie Beasley, Independence High

Elodey Marshall, Summit High

Delaney Mencke, Centennial High

Gabe Moyer, Summit High

Baseball

Nolan Brown, Brentwood High

Carter Cumming, Independence High

Evan McElvain, Nolensville High

Brett Paciorek, Ravenwood High

Flag Football

Annie Gibbs, Independence High

Makayla Jordan, Fairview High

Samantha Lee, Page High

Carol Merville, Ravenwood High

Girls Lacrosse

Aria Burton, Brentwood High

Sarah Jane Johnston, Page High

Ava Sandberg, Brentwood High

Anna Zone, Franklin High

Boys Lacrosse

Josh Beno, Page High

Jon Brown, Franklin High

Hadyn Gross, Nolensville High

Jake Manning, Nolensville High

Boys Soccer

Tristiano Alfano, Franklin High

Simon Hetrick, Ravenwood High

Aiden Pierpoint, Page High

Hayden Smith, Independence High

Softball

Jaycee Bilbrey, Nolensville High

Adriana Callahan, Page High

Audrey Cathey, Summit High

Marina Mason, Brentwood High

Girls Tennis

Emma Baker, Page High

Sophia Caminiti, Summit High

Disha Javagal, Brentwood High

Nisha Javagal, Brentwood High

Boys Tennis

Tyler Fossick, Franklin High

Drew Miller, Brentwood High

Stephen Smith, Brentwood High

Carter Terry, Fairview High

Girls Track

Larkin Johnson, Centennial High

Anna Keeney, Ravenwood High

Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Boys Track

Brandon Brooks, Nolensville High

Cameron High, Brentwood High

Gavin Johnson, Centennial High

Canon Kinder, Brentwood High

Media Student of the Year

William Chladny, Summit High

Garrett Peveler, Independence High

Elliston Smith, Ravenwood High

Jia Xing Wong, Centennial High

Outside the Lines

Abanob Basta, Nolensville High

Luke Campbell, Ravenwood High

Kyla Davis, Page High

Katie Lowe, Nolensville High

Erin Powers, Franklin High

David Riley, Summit High

Female Athlete of the Year

Kaira Knox, Nolensville High

Daisy Oatsvall, Brentwood High

Ella Ryan, Brentwood High

Claire Stegall, Nolensville High

Male Athlete of the Year

Christian Brown, Franklin High

Jack Doyle, Brentwood High

Eric Hazzard, Page High

Brayden Leach, Summit High

Female Sports Coach of the Year

Rob Pautienus, Brentwood High Cross Country

Ricky Rodriguez, Ravenwood High Flag Football

Brett Young, Nolensville High Volleyball

Kristen Young, Brentwood High Tennis

Male Sports Coach of the Year

Pete Miller, Summit High Wrestling

Tom Pettit, Nolensville High Lacrosse

Charles Rathbone, Page High Football

Chris Saunders, Brentwood High Golf

Female Sports Team of the Year

Brentwood High Cross Country

Brentwood High Tennis

Nolensville High Volleyball

Ravenwood High Flag Football

Male Sports Team of the Year

Brentwood High Golf

Nolensville High Lacrosse

Page High Football

Summit High Wrestling

Student Athlete of the Year

Jack Hermann, Ravenwood High

John Maher Builders Sportsmanship Award

Claire Cato, Fairview High

Multi-Sport Athletes of the Year

Alex Osburn, Ravenwood High

Maddie Brewer, Fairview High

Director’s Cup

Brentwood High

Courage Award

Brett Young, Nolensville High Volleyball

Sponsor of the Year

Charles Pulliam, Williamson Herald

Joe Williams, WAKM Radio

