Taco Bell Adds All-New Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos

(June 12, 2025) – Taco Bell is unleashing a full-flavored and full-sized – yet just as craveable – version of crispy chicken in its boldest move yet. Starting June 17, the brand is loading its Crispy Chicken Strips into its most iconic formats with the debut of Crispy Chicken Tacos and Burritos, available nationwide for a limited time. It’s the same signature recipe fans loved in the sell-out Nuggets and the latest step in what’s quickly becoming a full-on crispy chicken era for Taco Bell. “Crispy chicken is having a moment, but our fans made it a movement,” said Taylor Montgomery, Chief Marketing Officer at Taco Bell. “So, we decided to bring our sell-out Nuggets recipe to the formats that defined our brand because true innovation means elevating the icons, not replacing them. We’re not like every other chicken spot out there, we’re doing crispy chicken the only way we know how: full of flavor and unmistakably Taco Bell.”

Crispy Chicken… The Taco Bell Way

After the breakout success of Crispy Chicken Nuggets, the next move was obvious: take the craveable, tortilla-coated crunch fans loved and pack it into the formats that made Taco Bell famous — Tacos and Burritos.

At the center is the new Crispy Chicken Strip, all-white meat chicken, marinated in fan-favorite, zesty jalapeño buttermilk flavor and breaded with crispy tortilla chips and breadcrumbs. Then it’s loaded into bold builds with layers of texture, familiar favorites like shredded cheddar and pico de gallo, and the choice of all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce. No need to pick sides — tacos or burritos, creamy or spicy.

The line-up includes:

Crispy Chicken Taco ($2.79)*: A harmonious combination of one perfectly crisped Crispy Chicken Strip layered with purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar cheese with the choice of the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce.

A harmonious combination of one perfectly crisped Crispy Chicken Strip layered with purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheddar cheese with the choice of the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce. Crispy Chicken Burrito ($5.49)*: A full-sized burrito that won’t leave fans hungry for more featuring two Crispy Chicken Strips surrounded by a bed of purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese with the choice of the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce.

A full-sized burrito that won’t leave fans hungry for more featuring two Crispy Chicken Strips surrounded by a bed of purple cabbage, crisp lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese with the choice of the all-new Spicy Ranchero Sauce or Avocado Ranch Sauce. Crispy Chicken Strips (2 for $3.99)*: The fan-favorite formula from Crispy Chicken Nuggets is back and bigger than ever. Each Crispy Chicken Strip is specifically designed for extra crispy and crunchy goodness.

The fan-favorite formula from Crispy Chicken Nuggets is back and bigger than ever. Each Crispy Chicken Strip is specifically designed for extra crispy and crunchy goodness. Spicy Ranchero Sauce: The new Spicy Ranchero is a creamy sauce made with Anaheim and jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, offering a hint of spice that’s perfect for dunking or drizzling.

The new Spicy Ranchero is a creamy sauce made with Anaheim and jalapeño chiles, tomatoes, garlic, and onion, offering a hint of spice that’s perfect for dunking or drizzling. Avocado Ranch Sauce: Enjoy your crispy chicken with the classic Avocado Ranch Sauce, a creamy and zesty ranch with a hint of avocado. Add an a la carte side of either sauce for $.60 or add to any menu item for $.30, prices vary by location

