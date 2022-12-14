Steve Smith Retires as Williamson Medical Center Foundation Executive Director

Steve Smith is retiring as the Executive Director of the Williamson Medical Center (WMC) Foundation effective at the end of the year. Smith, who has served in this role since the formation of the Foundation in 2002, is transitioning to a new role as WMC’s director of government relations where he will work closely with elected officials on a local, state and federal level to advocate for the hospital and healthcare-related initiatives. The Foundation’s current Director of Development Leigh Williams has been named as the new Executive Director.

Since Smith helped launch the Foundation 20 years ago, the organization has raised more than $20 million by way of two capital campaigns, annual giving initiatives, an annual golf tournament, employee-giving programs, grant writing opportunities and various other donations from grateful patients and community organizations. In addition to supporting Williamson Medical Center construction and renovation projects, these funds also have helped the hospital purchase equipment and supplies throughout the years, as well as support employees, patients and neighbors in need.

“We are grateful to Steve for helping build the Foundation into the successful fundraising organization that it is today and are pleased that he will continue to serve the hospital and our community in his new role,” said Phil Mazzuca, WMC CEO. “We are also fortunate to have someone of Leigh’s caliber in place to step into the Executive Director role as we look toward many exciting new initiatives to support our mission of providing high-quality and compassionate care to this community for generations to come.”

Williams, who joined the Foundation in 2016 and has more than 20 years of non-profit/philanthropic experience, is leading the hospital’s current $30 million “More for You, Close to Home” capital campaign to support WMC’s historic transformational expansion and renovation project. Over the years, Leigh has launched several other Foundation initiatives including the Physicians Leadership Council, Heroes of Hope, Operation Pink Chairs and the Larry Hough Employee Relief Fund.

“Many years ago, Steve’s vision helped establish the strong connection between the hospital and Foundation and that foresight remains even more relevant today, particularly as we continue our capital campaign,” said Vicki McNamara, Chairman of the Foundation board. “Leigh has done an excellent job of directing this new campaign which is off to a tremendous start as we work toward achieving our fundraising goal. We look forward to her leadership in not only completing the capital campaign, but also in furthering our overall mission of serving the hospital and our community as a whole.”

ABOUT WMC FOUNDATION | The Williamson Medical Center Foundation, Inc., serves as the charitable and development arm that supports Williamson Medical Center, the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee in providing best-in-class healthcare services to the families of our community. The Foundation oversees capital projects and health outreach programs, seeking charitable gifts of all types to provide ways to continuously improve the quality of patient care. For more information, visit wmcfoundation.com.

ABOUT WILLIAMSON MEDICAL CENTER | Williamson Medical Center offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, 24-hour emergency care, preventive health screenings and wellness activities. Services offered by Williamson Medical Center are developed to provide the most cost-effective, convenient and accessible healthcare possible. More than 825 providers represent over 60 medical specialties and sub-specialties. The caliber of physicians and care at Williamson Medical Center continues to advance the way healthcare is delivered to our region with compassion and convenience unique to WMC. Our campus also houses Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital Vanderbilt at Williamson Medical Center, which provides pediatric emergent and inpatient care, and Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee – the region’s premiere destination for orthopaedic excellence. In addition, WMC’s Williamson Medical Group includes more than 40 providers offering everything from primary care to surgery to pulmonary and sleep medicine. For more information, visit WilliamsonMedicalCenter.org.

###