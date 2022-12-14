Brentwood Place Holiday Gift Guide

The holidays are well underway and Christmas will be here before you know it. You may still be trying to decide what gifts you’re giving this holiday season, but you’re quickly running out of time.

No worries! Brentwood Place has you covered for any last-minute holiday gifts you may need before visiting family and friends. Check out Brentwood Place’s gift guide with options for everyone!

Self-Care

Pamper your family and friends with a gift certificate to the salon or spa. Let them treat themselves to a nice, relaxing day and turn off their stress for a few hours. At Brentwood Place, you can stop by Merle Norman or Fantastic Sam’s and browse their service options to see what you’re loved ones will enjoy most.

Cooking Tools

For your friend that loves to cook, get them a cooking pot from Le Crueset. There are so many options to choose from, and it’s sure to be their go-to when they’re in the kitchen. They also come in a wide variety of colors; you can get one to match their kitchen. They’re so pretty they may leave it out to spruce up the decor at their place!

Restaurants

For your friend that isn’t a fan of cooking but loves food, get them a gift card to their favorite restaurant. Better yet, give them a certificate for you to take them out to lunch. They get a free meal and you both get to spend some time with each other! Brentwood Place has some great options like McCalister’s Deli, Brick’s Cafe, and Peter’s Sushi.

Gift Cards

If you have some picky people on your list, you can never go wrong with a gift card! You can stop by any of the shops at Brentwood Place and pick one up for an easy but special holiday gift. If they prefer clothes, Nordstrom Rack is a great option. If they’ve got more of a sweet tooth, get them a gift card to the delicious Crumbl Cookies. Is working out something they want to do for one of their New Year’s resolutions? Get them a gift card to Fleet Feet to buy some new tennis shoes or workout gear. If they’re located in the area, try a gift card to Pure Barre where they can get a full-body workout.

Brentwood Place

Come by Brentwood Place at 330 Franklin Roa d to save big at the following retailers while getting the perfect holiday gifts!

