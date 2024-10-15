Spring Hill Fire Dept Responds to Major Gas Leak on Buckner Lane Near Wilkerson Place

By
Donna Vissman
-
Photo from Spring Hill Fire Department

UPDATE: The gas leak near the area of Buckner Lane and Wilkerson Place has been contained. Residents in the area can resume normal activities.

Original Story:

October 15, 2024 – At 2:57pm, the Spring Hill Fire Department reported that they were on the scene of a major gas leak on Buckner Lane near Wilkerson Place.

Residents in the immediate area are asked to shelter in place.

Buckner Lane is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area as emergency officials work the scene.

