Spirit Airlines Will No Longer Bring Control Center to Williamson County

In February 2020, Spirit Airlines announced it would bring 240 team members from its Operational Control Center (OCC) in Miramar, Fla., to a nearly 49,000-square-foot facility in Williamson County.

That transition was to take place in early 2021. Now, Spirit Airlines has announced the new office in Williamson County will no longer happen, as first reported by Nashville Business Journal.

Matt Largen, President and CEO of Williamson Inc shared with us, “Spirit has been great to work with throughout the entire project and certainly understand and appreciate their willingness to consider Williamson County for this important project.”

“It does not change the fact that Nashville International Airport is critical to Spirit’s expansion plans. We look forward to supporting their efforts to expand operations over time at BNA,” he continued.

Spirit Airlines had targeted the Cool Springs area and was considering office space at 9009 Carothers Parkway, reports Nashville Business Journal.