Inaugural Bourbon and Bubbles Fest Takes Place This Weekend

It’s the perfect weekend to celebrate in Franklin.

The inaugural Bourbon and Bubbles Fest will take place this weekend on Saturday, May 22 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.

Located at 239 Franklin Road, The Park at Harlinsdale is the perfect location to taste libations of bourbon, spirits, wine, sparkling wine, prosecco, beer, and seltzers. In addition, you can purchase food from area food trucks and restaurants while enjoying live music.

Featured beverage companies include Four Gate, Weed Cellars, Old Hickory Bourbon, 071 Prosecco, just to name a few. Food available for purchase includes local favorites Pinchy’s Lobster, Dickey’s BBQ, Ruby Sunshine, and MAFIAozas.

Tickets are still available to purchase for the 21+ event. Currently, the 5 pm entry time is sold out. Tickets are still available for 6 pm and 7 pm entry. There is also a $25 designated drive ticket option.

A portion of each ticket will go to support Friends of Franklin Parks. The non-profit organization works closely with the City of Franklin and the Parks Department to identify needs in the 16-park system casting a vision for future enhancements.

Purchase your tickets here for Bourbon & Bubbles Fest.