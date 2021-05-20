Inaugural Bourbon and Bubbles Fest Takes Place This Weekend

It’s the perfect weekend to celebrate in Franklin.
The inaugural Bourbon and Bubbles Fest will take place this weekend on Saturday, May 22 at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.
Located at 239 Franklin Road, The Park at Harlinsdale is the perfect location to taste libations of bourbon, spirits, wine, sparkling wine, prosecco, beer, and seltzers. In addition, you can purchase food from area food trucks and restaurants while enjoying live music.
Featured beverage companies include Four Gate, Weed Cellars, Old Hickory Bourbon, 071 Prosecco, just to name a few. Food available for purchase includes local favorites Pinchy’s Lobster, Dickey’s BBQ, Ruby Sunshine, and MAFIAozas.
Tickets are still available to purchase for the 21+ event. Currently, the 5 pm entry time is sold out. Tickets are still available for 6 pm and 7 pm entry. There is also a $25 designated drive ticket option.
A portion of each ticket will go to support Friends of Franklin Parks. The non-profit organization works closely with the City of Franklin and the Parks Department to identify needs in the 16-park system casting a vision for future enhancements.
Purchase your tickets here for Bourbon & Bubbles Fest.
Offers for you
Support our publication by shopping here
Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.