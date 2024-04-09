Shake Shack Offering Free Chicken Sandwiches Every Sunday in April

April 4, 2024 – Shake Shack takes pride in their Chicken Shack which is available 7 days a week. With crispy, white-meat chicken breast over lettuce, pickles, and buttermilk herb mayo on a toasted potato bun. The Chicken Shack is made with antibiotic-free chicken.

Every Sunday in April, Shake Shack is offering a Free Chicken Shack with a $10 minimum purchase with promo code: CHICKENSUNDAY. Just go to your nearest participating Shake Shack or order on our app or website to taste the true difference.

Download the App: https://shakeshack.app.link/Y7GbUKjQrIb

Terms & Conditions: Offer only valid for qualifying orders placed at a kiosk in-Shack, or for delivery or pick-up via the Shake Shack Mobile App or shakeshack.com, and fulfilled on 4/7, 4/14, 4/21 and 4/28 (“Promotional Period”) at participating US Shake Shack locations (excluding airports, stadiums, arenas, travel plazas, and museums). Offer not valid for drive-thru orders or orders made through third-party delivery apps. Limit one (1) free Chicken Shack per order. Max savings of $9.79. Order total must include a minimum of $10 worth of food or beverage products (including burgers, sandwiches, fries, chicken bites, hotdogs, drinks, shakes, frozen custard, poochinis, bag o’ bones), excluding the cost of the applicable Chicken Shack, gift card purchases and, any applicable taxes, delivery fees or other fees. Must add at least (1) Chicken Shack to cart prior to checkout. Offer excludes all paid add-ons such as avocado and bacon. Cannot be combined with any other offers or promotions. Must use promotional code ‘CHICKENSUNDAY’ at checkout.