Nugent’s Blast Propels Lady Vols to Series Victory over Georgia

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – April 7, 2024 – The No. 6 Lady Vols clinched a series victory against the third-ranked Georgia Bulldogs and secured their 30th win of the season with a spectacular performance in the late stages of the game on Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the sixth, a one-out single by Rylie West put two Lady Vols in scoring position with runners on second and third. Sophia Nugent’s one-out, opposite-field blast on the next at-bat propelled Tennessee (30-6, 10-2 SEC) to its 3-1 victory.

With the win, the Lady Vols have won 12 of their last 13 SEC series dating to 2022.

A true pitcher’s duel, Tennessee’s Karlyn Pickens got the start in the circle and retired the first six batters she faced, aided by five strikeouts. The sophomore right-hander finished the day with eight punchouts in five innings, allowing three hits and a run.

Payton Gottshall came on in the top of the sixth and secured her 13th win of the season, retiring Georgia’s (31-8, 7-5 SEC) final six batters in order with three coming by way of strikeouts.

Bulldog starter Shelby Walters took the loss, pitching 5.1 innings and conceding three runs and three walks.

Source: UT Sports

