Schakolad Chocolate Factory Moves to New Location

By
Press Release
-
Schakolad Chocolate Factory
photo by Donna Vissman

CoolSprings Galleria announced that Schakolad Chocolate Factory is now open in CoolSprings Crossing. Located at 1735 Galleria Blvd, Suite 1090, Schakolad (pronounced Shaq-Oh-Lad) is one of the truly custom retail chocolate boutiques in the business. Their chocolates are made fresh on-site using a tried and true three-generation European Style family recipe that calls for the highest quality ingredients and attention to design detail.

“We are excited about our new location! It gives us more opportunity to grow our chocolate business and bring delicious chocolate experiences to our community.” said Carley Matlock, Schakolad Chocolate Factory Managing Owner.

Schakolad Chocolate Factory will be celebrating their Grand Opening on Saturday, July 24, 2021, starting at 10am where they will be giving out free samples as well as hosting a raffle for a free chocolate gift for three lucky chocolate lovers

ABOUT COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA

Owned and managed by CBL Properties, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, CoolSprings Galleria is a more than one-million-square-foot super-regional shopping destination featuring more than 150 stores including Apple, American Girl, The Cheesecake Factory, Connors Steak & Seafood, Forever 21, H&M, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Party Fowl, Pottery Barn, White House | Black Market, Williams-Sonoma and boutiques including Molly Green, Hollie Ray, Evereve, and Altar’d State.  CoolSprings Galleria is anchored by Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney, and Macy’s and is conveniently located off I-65 at exits 68 and 69, just fifteen miles south of Nashville. For additional information, find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CoolSpringsGalleria, follow us on Twitter @ShopCoolSprings or visit www.CoolSpringsGalleria.com.

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here