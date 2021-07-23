Schakolad Chocolate Factory Moves to New Location

CoolSprings Galleria announced that Schakolad Chocolate Factory is now open in CoolSprings Crossing. Located at 1735 Galleria Blvd, Suite 1090, Schakolad (pronounced Shaq-Oh-Lad) is one of the truly custom retail chocolate boutiques in the business. Their chocolates are made fresh on-site using a tried and true three-generation European Style family recipe that calls for the highest quality ingredients and attention to design detail.

“We are excited about our new location! It gives us more opportunity to grow our chocolate business and bring delicious chocolate experiences to our community.” said Carley Matlock, Schakolad Chocolate Factory Managing Owner.

Schakolad Chocolate Factory will be celebrating their Grand Opening on Saturday, July 24, 2021, starting at 10am where they will be giving out free samples as well as hosting a raffle for a free chocolate gift for three lucky chocolate lovers

ABOUT COOLSPRINGS GALLERIA

Owned and managed by CBL Properties, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, CoolSprings Galleria is a more than one-million-square-foot super-regional shopping destination featuring more than 150 stores including Apple, American Girl, The Cheesecake Factory, Connors Steak & Seafood, Forever 21, H&M, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Party Fowl, Pottery Barn, White House | Black Market, Williams-Sonoma and boutiques including Molly Green, Hollie Ray, Evereve, and Altar’d State. CoolSprings Galleria is anchored by Belk, Dillard’s, JCPenney, and Macy’s and is conveniently located off I-65 at exits 68 and 69, just fifteen miles south of Nashville. For additional information, find us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/ CoolSpringsGalleria, follow us on Twitter @ShopCoolSprings or visit www.CoolSpringsGalleria.com.