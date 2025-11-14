Scenthound Opens New Location in Brentwood

Scenthound, a dog grooming center that takes a wellness-based approach to its services, opened in the Hill Center Brentwood on Thursday, November 13. This is the second Williamson County location for owner Jacob Lee, who has additional locations in Franklin, East Nashville, and Melrose.

“Scenthound has been able to quickly grow in Middle Tennessee because members love our health-focused approach,” said Lee. “When looking at our Franklin location, we saw an additional need for our services in Williamson County, and we are excited to open in Brentwood. We’re thankful for the support of the community and look forward to more locations to come.”

Brentwood will be the eighth of a planned 20 Scenthound locations from Lee to open across Tennessee and Alabama over the next three years. Scenthound has seen tremendous growth over the last two years. The Franklin location opened in summer 2024, followed by Melrose and East Nashville in 2025. Scenthound currently has almost 1,500 members across locations in the midstate. In 2026, plans are underway for 3 additional locations across Middle Tennessee and North Alabama.

Scenthound is unique in its approach to pet care, focusing on the five core areas of maintenance that all dogs need: Skin, Coat, Ears, Nails, and Teeth. Memberships start at $39 per month and include the Basic Hygiene package: a bath with towel-dry, ear cleaning, nail trim, teeth brushing, and a six-point wellness check. Other services, such as shedding treatments, problem-skin treatments, or full haircuts, can be added a la carte. Appointments can be made easily on Scenthound’s mobile app.

You can find the new Brentwood location in the Brentwood Hill Center at 213 Franklin Road, Suite 110, Brentwood, Tennessee, 37027. Membership and service bookings are now available.

