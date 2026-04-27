Mill Creek Middle Presents Newsies Jr.

Breaking news! The Mill Creek Middle theater department’s spring performance, Newsies Jr., opens April 23.

Inspired by the true story of newsboys in turn-of-the-century New York City, the show focuses on Jack Kelly as he rallies newsies from across the city to strike against unfair working conditions. They learn that they are stronger together and create a movement to fight for what’s right.

Tickets may be purchased online for $12.12 for general admission and $17.32 for reserved seating. The dates and times of the performances are listed below. Mill Creek Middle is located at 200 York Trail in Nolensville.

Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m.

Friday, April 24 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Thursday, April 30 at 7 p.m.

Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 at 7 p.m.

Source: WCS

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