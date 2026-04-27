Jonathan Jenkins Promoted to Franklin Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief

The Franklin Fire Department announces the promotion of Jonathan Jenkins to Assistant Fire Chief.

Jenkins, a 24-year veteran of the department, most recently served as Battalion Chief, overseeing the department’s A-Shift. In his new role, Jenkins will serve as second in command of the department, overseeing the Operations and Training Divisions.

The Operations Division is comprised of 158 shift personnel who provide emergency response services including fire suppression, emergency medical services, hazardous materials mitigation, rescue operations, and other critical public safety functions. He will also oversee the Training Division, which is responsible for recruit training and onboarding, in-service training, annual physicals, certifications, and ongoing professional development.

Jenkins joined the Franklin Fire Department in 2001 and has served in progressively responsible leadership roles for more than two decades. He has been promoted through the ranks of firefighter, engineer, lieutenant, captain, and battalion chief, a position he held for six years prior to this appointment.

With 28 total years of firefighting experience, Jenkins began his fire service career as a volunteer with the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of Assistant Chief.

A native of Centerville, Jenkins has commanded numerous large-scale emergency incidents and fire scenes and has played a key role in many departmental initiatives throughout his career. He also holds numerous professional certifications. He has received multiple awards and recognitions, including being named Officer of the Year in 2014 while serving as Training Captain. Additional honors include two Meritorious Service Awards for patient extrications during severe vehicle crashes, three Phoenix Awards for helping save the lives of cardiac arrest patients, and a Stork Award for assisting in the delivery of a baby girl. Jenkins has also participated in multiple hurricane and flooding deployments and was instrumental in the certification and response readiness of the department’s swiftwater rescue team.

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Jenkins succeeds Greg Baltimore, who retired in December.

Fire Chief Glenn Johnson said Jenkins’ promotion reflects a career built on leadership, professionalism, and service. “Chief Jenkins has earned the respect of our personnel through years of dedicated service, sound judgment, and strong leadership,” Johnson said. “He understands our organization, cares deeply about our people, and is fully prepared to help lead this department into the future. I am proud to announce him as our next Assistant Fire Chief.”