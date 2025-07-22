Scammers Impersonate WCSO Deputy, Demand Payment for Fake Warrants

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about an ongoing phone scam targeting county residents. Scammers are impersonating Deputy Matthew Campbell, claiming victims have outstanding warrants for missing jury duty or other alleged crimes and demanding immediate payment to avoid arrest.

This is a scam. The WCSO will never call demanding payments or threatening arrest over the phone.

Residents should remember that legitimate law enforcement agencies do not request payments over the phone to resolve warrants or legal issues. Anyone who receives such calls should hang up immediately and report the incident.

For questions or to report suspicious activity, contact the WCSO non-emergency line at 615-790-5550.

