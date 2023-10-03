Sawyer Brown Band Premieres New Documentary and Performs Hits

Sawyer Brown Band kicked off its 40th anniversary as a band with the premiere of its documentary ‘Get Me to the Stage on Time.’

The premiere occurred at the Franklin Theatre during the Nashville Film Festival. Fans were lined up from the theatre’s doors down to the corner of Main Street and 4th Avenue to be the first to see the new documentary; there were fans from all over the country.

Following the premiere, Sawyer Brown took the stage for an acoustic performance of the hit songs, including “Some Girls Do,” “The Walk,” “Thank God For You.” The band also debuted the title track from its upcoming record ‘Desperado Troubadours’ for the audience.

The performance marked the first time guitarists Bobby Randall, Shayne Hill, and Duncan Cameron performed together on stage.

Watch the trailer below, the documentary will soon be available for fans to watch, keep checking here for more information.