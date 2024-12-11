Saddle Woods Farm Venue Getting Update Under New Owners

On Franklin Road, driving west from Murfreesboro near the Rutherford and Williamson County line, lies a stone fence sporting the name Saddle Woods Farm. In the fields behind the gate, horses canter. Beyond the gate lies several low-slung rustic buildings and in the woods at the top of a hill there is a large cedar barn. It is upon this pallet that some pretty special destination weddings have quietly taken place. Guests call it, “A Little Slice of Heaven.” Currently getting an update by new owners, it will re-open in May 2025.

The creation of Jayne LeGate, a former teacher, she used her love of hospitality and horses to build a wedding and corporate event venue that has attracted a number of celebrities, and been captured in the pages of People, Bride, Southern Bride, Billboard, and even Rolling Stone magazines. She and her team recreated Coachella for Tyler Rich and Sabina Gadecki; built an elegant garden for a New Year’s Eve wedding for Erin Foster, daughter of musician, songwriter, producer and Broadway musical composer David Foster, and businessman Simon Tikhman; and actress Katie Stevens and music producer Paul DiGiovanni decided to have a fall wedding there.

Begun in 2014, Saddle Woods Farm was one of the first new wedding venues built in Rutherford County. The LeGate family knew they wanted an event space that was rustic, but close enough to Nashville where guests could do Broadway after the rehearsal, but be within ten minutes of shopping in Murfreesboro for forgotten items and last-minute details.

A family affair, LeGate’s father, who was an aerospace engineer, designed the towering barn to have all the bells and whistles, but to be built like a rock that will weather many storms. It even has a generator should there be a power outage. While a barn-erecting group out of Knoxville actually built the barn, the family personally gutted the inside of the other buildings on site to create the Bridal Cottage and the Groom’s Quarters.

The new owners, Infinity Hospitality, plan to build on the wonderful base assembled by LeGate. Infinity Hospitality, founded in 2011, was developed to provide one-of-a-kind events with outstanding customer service and fine dining. They work with the best vendors in Middle Tennessee to provide planning and design services at some of the area’s most unique venues, including the Bridge Building Event Spaces, The Bell Tower, and The Estate at Cherokee Dock.

Infinity Hospitality is upgrading Saddle Woods Farm to bring the guest experience to the next level. These updates include an all new outdoor pavilion adjacent to the 10,000-square-foot event barn that seats 400; an elegantly landscaped stone walkway with a fountain centerpiece leading to the barn entrance; the bride’s cottage has been totally renovated from rustic charm to modern elegance with a posh outside retreat space and full makeup and hair stations; and the new Groom’s Quarters now have the look of a high-end gentleman’s club with dark paneling, leather couches, a bar area, a pool table and a brand new putting green.

“What makes [this space] different, according to LeGate, “is that [the] barn was created to be nothing more than a blank slate. Other properties were designed with one style, the rustic barn wedding, but our space can be dressed up or down. We have done the bohemian, the classic elegant, the mid-century modern, the Miami chic, the New York sophisticate, and even the minimalist. As brides have moved far away from wild flowers in canning jars, space flexibility is what is becoming more and more important for barn weddings.”

Although weddings are their main attraction, Saddle Woods Farm has also hosted music events, corporate meetings and special family activities.

The new owners will provide everything from event planning to event design to production of the entire event with a member of their team being there every step of the way.

“The best way to enjoy the event planning process is to work with a professional planner,” says the Infinity website. “Let your Infinity event team coordinate the details, so you can relax and have fun as your vision becomes a reality.”

To learn more about the updated facilities and how to book a wedding or event at Saddle Woods Farm, go to their website or Infinity Hospitality.

