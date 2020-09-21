Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey Welcome Baby Boy

Country artist Russell Dickerson and wife Kailey welcomed a baby boy to the family.

Remington Edward was born on September 10, 2020, at 3:30 p, first reported by People Magazine.

The couple first announced their pregnancy in April after nine months of trying to conceive.

While the day was a celebration, Dickerson shared on Instagram, his family suffered a loss on September 10.

Stating, “*Sept 10, 2020* God brought a baby into this world, and He also took an angel home. My sweet Nanny went to heaven that morning and just hours later Remington Edward was born. God is so amazing like that and I know in some unseen way they crossed paths coming and going from this world and she got to meet her perfect little great grand baby. We miss you so much Nanny but you’re home and I know you’re cookin up the best biscuits n’ gravy heavens ever had.”

Kailey added on Instagram, “Remington Edward Dickerson, Born September 10, 2020, 10 lbs 4 oz // 22.5 inches. “I pray you love like your dad and you dream dreams like your mom. I pray you play like your dad and have patience like your mom. I pray you see the best in people like your dad, and see the depths of people like your mom. I pray your heart is soft as you are clothed in strength. I pray you find favor with both God and man and that it would grow as you grow. I pray you have faith like a child and wisdom beyond your years. I pray passion for whatever God calls you to in this life and His peace to guide you. I pray you always know how desperately you were wanted and how loved you’ve always been. I pray the peace of God that transcends all understanding will guard your heart and mind all the days of your life. Thank you Jesus for the gift of this life.”