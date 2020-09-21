Affinity Technology Partners Relocates to CityPark

Affinity Technology Partners has relocated and more than doubled its office space in Brentwood. The new office is located at 278 Franklin Rd, on the third floor of CityPark Building 4. The move is part of the firm’s planned growth strategy.

“Similar to the way in which we strategize for our clients’ growth, we intentionally planned for growth and invested in the space to allow our staff to better serve our clients with an expanded support center,” said Sean Wright, President & CEO. He went on to explain that, given the current environment, now was a perfect time to move.

“We have an incredibly flexible team, but there are only so many desks you can fit into a space. In the world we’re living in now, three people sharing an office is not even a possibility. Our new space will provide the square footage we need to keep our staff comfortable and safe while allowing for continued growth.”

The new office space is located within the mixed-use CityPark development. Nearby retail shops and restaurants and convenient parking, as well as continued upgrades to the building itself, will benefit Affinity’s current and future clients. Additionally, the firm’s Network Operations Center will have dedicated areas within the space.

Affinity Technology Partners’ new address is 278 Franklin Road, CityPark, Building 4, Ste 350, Brentwood, TN 37027. The new space is 4,558 square feet. Sarah Pettigrew, CBRE, handled the transaction.

About Affinity Technology Partners

Founded in 2002, Affinity Technology Partners is one of the most trusted providers of managed IT services in Middle Tennessee. The company specializes in comprehensive outsourced IT services, including network management, systems administration, cyber security, proactive maintenance, end-user support, and CIO-level strategy for small and mid-size businesses. Headquartered in Brentwood, Tenn., Affinity assists clients in various industries including healthcare, legal, financial services, professional services, manufacturing, construction, and non-profits. Learn more at www.affinitytechpartners.com.