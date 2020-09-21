OBITUARY: William “Billy” Roland Goodreau

William “Billy” Roland Goodreau age 70 of Franklin, TN passed away September 17, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Roland and Clara Maye Stinson Goodreau. Billy is survived by his daughter, Dianne (Greg) Bowman; son, Adam (Erica) Goodreau; brother, Randy Goodreau; sister, Brenda (James) McKee; grandchildren, Jayden, Jayce, Jaycob, Jaymes, Jayke, Blake and Britt; great grandchild, Brasen and nephew, Chris (Lisa) McKee.

A graveside service in Taylor Cemetery will be held at a later date, please look for times once announced with Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com