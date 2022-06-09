Road Closures for CMA Fest 2022

CMA Fest 2022 is back! The event has returned for the first time since 2019. Downtown Nashville will experience traffic flow changes and road closures for the four-day event which begins on Thursday, June 9. Here are the road closures for June 9 through June 13.

Of note: CMA Fest also has announced no scooters will be allowed inside the footprint of the festival.

Road Closures Beginning on Thursday, June 9

Rep. John Lewis from KVB to Demonbreun – Thurs. June 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis to 6th Ave – Thurs. June 9 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Road Closures Beginning on Friday, June 10

Rep. John Lewis from KVB to Demonbreun -Friday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis to 6th Ave – Friday, June 10 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Road Closures Beginning on Saturday, June 11

Rep. John Lewis from KVB to Demonbreun -Saturday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis to 6th Ave – Saturday, June 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Road Closures Beginning on Sunday, June 12

Rep. John Lewis from KVB to Demonbreun -Sunday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Demonbreun from Rep. John Lewis to 6th Ave – Sunday, June 12 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Road Closures Beginning on Monday, June 13