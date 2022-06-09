How to Stand Up Paddleboard

Stand-up paddleboarding is a great way to play out on the water, with the added benefit of a full-body workout. And, since you stand at full height on your board, it gives you a unique vantage point for viewing what’s down under the water and out on the horizon. If you’re looking for a great way to enjoy the water, SUP is where it’s at.

Basic Standup Paddleboard Techniques

With a little practice, most beginners can stand up and start paddling shortly after taking a Standup Paddleboard out for the first time.

How To Stand Up

Stand alongside the board in about knee-deep water. Hold the board by the edges and work your way onto the board in a kneeling position, just behind the board’s center point. Keep your hands on the sides of the board to stabilize it and move one foot at a time to place your feet where your knees were. Rather than standing up in one motion, start by raising your chest up while keeping your knees bent. Once your chest is vertical, extend your legs to stand up.

How To Stay Balanced

Once you’re standing, there are a handful of things you can do to maintain your balance on the board. Position your feet so they are parallel, about hip-width distance apart, and centered between the edges of the board. Keep your toes pointed forward, knees slightly bent and your back straight. Keep your head and shoulders steady and upright, and shift your weight by moving your hips. Your gaze should be level at the horizon. Avoid staring at your feet.

What To Do If You Fall Off

You’re going to fall at some point and it’s important to know what to do in the event you fall off your board. Even experienced paddlers take the plunge from time to time, so if you’re feeling a little wobbly, don’t worry about it, and remember that SUP is a watersport, so it’s okay to get wet.

When you lose your balance, aim yourself to the side, so that you fall into the water and not onto the board. Falling onto the board is more likely to cause an injury. Try to hang onto your paddle while falling. If you get separated from it, retrieve your board first and get back on, then paddle with your hands to retrieve the paddle.

To get back on your SUP after falling off, position yourself next to your board and near the center. Grab the handle at the center of the board with one hand. Let your legs float up to the surface behind you, then kick your legs while pulling on the handle to slide yourself onto the board.

Nashville Boat Club And Standup Paddleboarding

With all the gear required to get going and no way to transport it, you might be discouraged to get out and paddle around. No need to worry, Nashville Boat Club has all the gear you need to Standup Paddleboard and more, without the cost of buying all your own gear. For a low-cost membership, you’ll have access to a variety of boats and you can forget about all the expensive maintenance costs of owning your own boat. With the latest in boats and gear, Nashville Boat Club has you covered.

Add a Stand-up Paddle Board to a tri-toon to further explore your favorite coves at the lakes this summer.