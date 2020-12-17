Reward Available for Info on Attempted Franklin Pawn Shop Burglary

Franklin Police and Crime Stoppers are offering a cash reward for information about an attempted burglary at the Music City Pawn, located at 1203 Murfreesboro Rd, in Franklin.

Shortly before 5:00 am, Sunday morning, officers responded to a burglar alarm at the business and discovered that the front door glass had been shattered. The suspects got away empty-handed in this two-tone, late 90’s dark blue and gray GMC Yukon.

Call Crime Stoppers with information: (615) 794-4000 or click to submit an anonymous eTip