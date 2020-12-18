Franklin Named a Top 10 “Best Place to Live in America”

Did you hear? Franklin was recently named among the top 10 cities in MONEY Magazine’s Best Places to Live in America! With its charming downtown, fun events and stellar schools, it’s not hard to see why!

Warren Bradley Partners shares some favorite highlights from MONEY Magazine’s full write-up on the Volunteer State’s most charming town:

Franklin has appeared on this list twice in the past few years.

Franklin has seen a 44% job growth in the last 10 years.

The city’s population has increased by 33% in the same time period.

The area anticipates a 10% increase in job growth over the next five years.

The median household income in Franklin is $110,000.

The median home price in Franklin is $495,000.

Franklin High is the 7th best high school in the state, according to US News.

Franklin High students consistently rank in the 97th percentile in the state end-of-course exams.

Read more from MONEY Magazine.

So, What’s Happening in the Franklin Real Estate Market?

Franklin’s real estate market is a good representation of the city’s massive popularity. In the last 30 days:

176 homes have sold

Median sales price: $644,012

Median days on site: 52

Sales-to-list price ratio: 99.7%

Sales-to-list price, an indicator of what percentage of the list price was paid, has steadily increased over the last six months, suggesting that buyers are highly competitive and willing to pay to live in the area. A 99.7% sales-to-list price, for example, suggests that a $1,000,000 home would sell for $997,000. See more data from Warren Bradley Partners.

Your Franklin Home Is Waiting.

If you’re looking to call Franklin home – or find a new place to live in town – Warren Bradley Partners can help! Whatever Franklin real estate you’re in the market for, Warren Bradley Partners is here to serve you. Discover:

New construction

Historic homes

Small multifamily

Raw land

Developed land

Townhomes

Condominiums

…or something else!

View Franklin, TN real estate listings online.

Find Your Franklin Home With Warren Bradley Partners

Need help buying, selling or relocating in Franklin or Williamson County? Warren Bradley Partners can help with all of your real estate needs in Middle Tennessee, including Arrington and Westhaven. Contact Warren Bradley online or by calling (615) 300-8663.