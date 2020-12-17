OBITUARY: Dennis Lester Johnson

Dennis Lester Johnson, age 69 of Franklin, TN passed away December 15, 2020 at his residence. He worked his entire life in the concrete business.

Preceded in death by parents, James Howard & Bertha Mae Holt Johnson; son, Dennis Lester “Bubba” Johnson, Jr.; several brothers and sisters.

Survived by: longtime companion, Shirley Ann Jennette; daughters, Kim (Terry) Tomlin and Tina (Benny) Welgehausen; brother, Robert (Gladys) Johnson; sister, Linda (Ralph) McCordmack; grandchildren, Adam Tomlin, Kristina (Danny) Scruggs, Hope Welgehausen, Wesden Ragsdale and Sean Darrow; great grandchildren, Terry Lardie, Daniel, Curtis, Elizabeth & Tyler Scruggs; mother of his children, Brenda Johnson and special like a child to Lester, Joe Anglin.

Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 PM Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating. Interment Greenbrier Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and 12 Noon until service time on Thursday. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com