Reese Witherspoon & Harlan Coben Discuss New Thriller at Schermerhorn Symphony Center

The Nashville Symphony added a new event to its calendar. On Wednesday, October 29th, at Schmerhorn Symphony Center, Reese Witherspoon will be joined by Harlan Coben for a special event.

The two titans of storytelling– Academy Award-winning actress, producer, and New York Times bestselling author Reese Witherspoon and #1 global suspense phenomenon Harlan Coben – for a special event to celebrate the publication of their gripping new thriller, Gone Before Goodbye.

Reese and Harlan will take the stage to pull back the curtain on their blockbuster collaboration and what it takes to craft a thriller that leaves readers breathless. In Gone Before Goodbye, readers are introduced to Maggie McCabe, an indomitable protagonist on a harrowing search for the truth that could expose a conspiracy woven throughout the exclusive world of the global ultra elite. During the conversation, hear from these creative forces as they share their process for making a collaboration not only work– but thrive– and the key elements that turned their partnership into a true success.

All tickets include a copy of Gone Before Goodbye. Upgrade to VIP for exclusive perks. Find tickets here.

All proceeds from this event will benefit Humanities Tennessee, a non-profit organization that fosters community and civility in Tennessee through engaging programs that examine and reflect upon ideas, stories, history, arts and culture.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email