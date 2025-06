Child Passenger Safety Technicians from the Franklin Fire Department, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Williamson County Health Department will be on-site to help you make sure your kids are riding safely.

Date: Thursday, June 26

Time: 3–5 PM

Location: PB&J Day School – 120 Werthan Circle, Franklin

Stop by for a car seat check and leave with peace of mind.

Can’t make it? Go to www.frankintn.gov/carseatcheck for scheduling information.

