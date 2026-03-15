Home Real Estate Property Transfers Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 17, 2026

Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 17, 2026

By
Michael Carpenter
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View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for February 17-20, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here

PriceSubdivisionAddressCityZipcode
$919,281June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29510 Mare AlleySpring Hill37174
$355,000Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 1322902 Wills CtSpring Hill37174
$895,990Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143648 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$690,000Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106218 Southmen Pvt LnSpring Hill37174
$800,000Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143650 Conifer DrSpring Hill37174
$2,400,000Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 46 Pg 1361201 Saddle Springs DrThompsons Sta37179
$280,000Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 531028 Mckenna DrThompsons Station37179
$1,437,900Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 1362915 Avenue Downs DrThompsons Station37179
$821,559June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29157 Salton LnThompsons Station37179
$580,000Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 131301 Saybrook CrossingThompsons Station37179
$1,699,000Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 812211 Brakeman LnThompsons Station37179
$2,187,786Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 685009 Fairhaven Pvt CirThompsons Station37179
$7,200,0001565 Thompsons Sta Rd WThompsons Station37179
$250,0002000 Newark Ln G-203Thompsons Station37179

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