Real Estate Property Transfers Spring Hill for Feb. 17, 2026

View Spring Hill, Tennessee, property transfers for February 17-20, 2026. For more information about purchasing or selling a home, click here to contact Susan Gregory Realty. View previous property transfers here
|Price
|Subdivision
|Address
|City
|Zipcode
|$919,281
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|510 Mare Alley
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$355,000
|Pipkin Hills Ph 3 Pb 28 Pg 132
|2902 Wills Ct
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$895,990
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|648 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$690,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph1a Pb 75 Pg 106
|218 Southmen Pvt Ln
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$800,000
|Wilkerson Place Ph3 Pb 84 Pg 143
|650 Conifer Dr
|Spring Hill
|37174
|$2,400,000
|Saddle Springs Est Ph 2a Pb 46 Pg 136
|1201 Saddle Springs Dr
|Thompsons Sta
|37179
|$280,000
|Newport Valley Sec 1 Pb 44 Pg 53
|1028 Mckenna Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,437,900
|Avenue Downs Sec 2 Pb 79 Pg 136
|2915 Avenue Downs Dr
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$821,559
|June Lake Ph1 Pod B Sec2 Pb 84 Pg 29
|157 Salton Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$580,000
|Newport Crossing Sec 6 Pb 36 Pg 13
|1301 Saybrook Crossing
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$1,699,000
|Whistle Stop Farms Sec1 Pb 74 Pg 81
|2211 Brakeman Ln
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$2,187,786
|Fairhaven Pb 82 Pg 68
|5009 Fairhaven Pvt Cir
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$7,200,000
|1565 Thompsons Sta Rd W
|Thompsons Station
|37179
|$250,000
|2000 Newark Ln G-203
|Thompsons Station
|37179
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