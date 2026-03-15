Photo of the Day: March 15, 2026

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: RIAA multi-PLATINUM-selling artist Priscilla Block made her show-stopping Ryman Auditorium debut, capping her 2026 Things You Didn’t See Tour. The star-studded show featured surprise guests including Tracy Lawrence, who joined Block for “Find Out Who Your Friends Are,” Shenandoah, who stepped on stage for “Two Dozen Roses,” Sara Evans for a duet of “Suds in the Bucket,” and Chase Matthews for a performance of “Stranger Things” off Block’s new album.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.